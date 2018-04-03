Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) CEO Scott D. Flora Acquires 25,281 Shares

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) CEO Scott D. Flora purchased 25,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $98,595.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,091.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Invuity stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 91,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,724. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -33.85. The firm has a market cap of $90.01, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.07. Invuity has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 million. Invuity had a negative return on equity of 380.14% and a negative net margin of 100.75%. equities research analysts anticipate that Invuity will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IVTY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Invuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Invuity in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Invuity from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Invuity by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 87,587 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Invuity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Eversept Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invuity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invuity by 987.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 58,292 shares during the period. Finally, Lyon Street Capital LLC lifted its position in Invuity by 15.5% in the third quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 883,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 118,825 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invuity

Invuity, Inc, a medical technology company, develops various surgical devices to address various surgical procedures in the United States. The company integrates its intelligent photonics technology platform into its single-use and reusable advanced surgical devices to address various critical intracavity illumination and visualization challenges.

