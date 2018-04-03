Scry.info (DDD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $140,187.00

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 2:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00002036 BTC on exchanges. Scry.info has a market cap of $44.78 million and approximately $140,187.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Scry.info has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003187 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00702752 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013652 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00041435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00177058 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029207 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 300,056,960 coins. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8.

Buying and Selling Scry.info

Scry.info can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is not presently possible to buy Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

