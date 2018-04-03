Seadrill (SDRL) Trading 0% Higher

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) shares traded up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 1,394,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,946,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Seadrill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st.

The firm has a market cap of $98.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDRL. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seadrill in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Seadrill by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 665,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 214,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Seadrill by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,087,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 690,919 shares during the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment provides drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells.

