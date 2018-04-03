Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.21

News articles about Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Seagate Technology earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the data storage provider an impact score of 46.9077177473963 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

STX stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,976,468. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,668.10, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 93.35% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 61.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on STX. Citigroup upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Cross Research upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Seagate Technology to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 40,263 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $1,964,029.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,894.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Luczo sold 341,738 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $18,795,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 810,048 shares of company stock valued at $43,459,301. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

