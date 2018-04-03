Seagate Technology (STX) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.21

News headlines about Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Seagate Technology earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the data storage provider an impact score of 46.8683800191185 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Seagate Technology to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

Shares of STX stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.30. 3,255,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,996,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The company has a market cap of $16,668.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 93.35% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 61.17%.

In other Seagate Technology news, insider Philip G. Brace sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $557,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $4,899,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 95,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,674,625.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 810,048 shares of company stock valued at $43,459,301. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/seagate-technology-stx-receives-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-21-updated.html.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.