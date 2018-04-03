Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.24

Media stories about Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sealed Air earned a news sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.4202740170418 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

SEE traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.28. 1,606,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,799. The stock has a market cap of $7,161.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.28% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on SEE. Barclays upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America set a $59.00 price target on Sealed Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Sealed Air from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.31.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation is engaged in food safety and security, facility hygiene and product protection business. The Company’s segments are Food Care (includes Corporate, Medical Applications and New Ventures businesses), Product Care and Corporate. The Food Care segment focuses on providing a range of integrated system solutions.

