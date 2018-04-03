Sealed Air (SEE) versus Berry Global Group (BERY) Financial Contrast

Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) and Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Berry Global Group does not pay a dividend. Sealed Air pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sealed Air has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.3% of Sealed Air shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Berry Global Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sealed Air shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Berry Global Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sealed Air and Berry Global Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sealed Air 17.90% 74.28% 5.22% Berry Global Group 6.13% 47.10% 5.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sealed Air and Berry Global Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sealed Air $4.46 billion 1.57 $814.90 million $1.81 23.09 Berry Global Group $7.10 billion 0.99 $340.00 million $3.07 17.47

Sealed Air has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Berry Global Group. Berry Global Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sealed Air, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sealed Air and Berry Global Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sealed Air 0 7 6 0 2.46 Berry Global Group 0 1 10 0 2.91

Sealed Air currently has a consensus price target of $50.27, indicating a potential upside of 20.27%. Berry Global Group has a consensus price target of $68.80, indicating a potential upside of 28.29%. Given Berry Global Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Berry Global Group is more favorable than Sealed Air.

Risk & Volatility

Sealed Air has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berry Global Group has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sealed Air beats Berry Global Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation is engaged in food safety and security, facility hygiene and product protection business. The Company’s segments are Food Care (includes Corporate, Medical Applications and New Ventures businesses), Product Care and Corporate. The Food Care segment focuses on providing a range of integrated system solutions. The Food Care business serves primarily perishable food and beverage processors, predominately in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, beverages, poultry and dairy (solids and liquids) markets throughout the world. The Product Care segment provides customers with a range of Product Care solutions to meet cushioning, void fill, surface protection, retail display, containment and dunnage needs.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc., formerly Berry Plastics Group, Inc., is a provider of value-added plastic consumer packaging, non-woven specialty materials and engineered materials. The Company offers products, such as closures, prescription vials, specialty films, adhesives, nonwovens, drink cups, containers and bottles. The Company operates through three segments: Health, Hygiene & Specialties, Consumer Packaging, and Engineered Materials. The Consumer Packaging segment primarily consists of containers, foodservice items, closures, overcaps, bottles, prescription vials, tubes, and printed films. The Health, Hygiene & Specialties segment primarily consists of non-woven specialty materials used in hygiene, infection prevention, personal care, industrial, construction, and filtration applications. The Engineered Materials segment primarily consists of pipeline corrosion protection solutions, tapes and adhesives, polyethylene-based film products, and specialty coated and laminated products.

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.