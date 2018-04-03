Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report released on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2018 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.84 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $10.77 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $399.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.74 million. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 40.02% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Northland Securities set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.64.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $122.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $12,420.13, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.82. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $134.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,302 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 476.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,412 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

In related news, VP Randall J. Holder sold 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $883,948.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $388,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,431 shares of company stock valued at $17,101,852 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s total net acreage position in the Permian Basin was approximately 105,894 net acres.

