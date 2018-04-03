Analysts Offer Predictions for Approach Resources Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (AREX)

Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Approach Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the year.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Approach Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 106.65%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Approach Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Approach Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Approach Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.90.

AREX stock opened at $2.48 on Monday. Approach Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $246.21, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AREX. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Approach Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Approach Resources by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,339 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 34,939 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Approach Resources by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Approach Resources by 437.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 52,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Approach Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Wilks Brothers, Llc bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $808,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Approach Resources

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin.

