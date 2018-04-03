SeaSpine (SPNE) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price objective on SeaSpine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services began coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaSpine has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Shares of SPNE stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $147.41, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.33.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.04). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $33.98 million for the quarter. equities analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in SeaSpine in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SeaSpine in the third quarter worth about $304,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in SeaSpine in the third quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 86.1% in the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 46,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,520 shares in the last quarter. 38.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “SeaSpine (SPNE) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/seaspine-spne-upgraded-to-hold-by-valuengine.html.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine.

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.