SEB Group (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB provides corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It offers savings account, investment banking, securities brokerage services, loans, pensions and insurance products. The company operates primarily in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, Ukraine, China, Great Britain, Ireland, Luxembourg, Russia, Singapore, the United States and internationally. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get SEB Group alerts:

Shares of SVKEF stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,503.10, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.55. SEB Group has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $12.93.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “SEB Group (SVKEF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/seb-group-svkef-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

About SEB Group

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for SEB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.