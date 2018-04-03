Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $25.65 Million Position in SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Gold Trust worth $25,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Trust by 118.9% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Trust by 2,551.0% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 116,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 112,548 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $127.26 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $114.80 and a 52 week high of $129.51.

Separately, Standpoint Research increased their target price on SPDR Gold Trust to $28,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

About SPDR Gold Trust

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

