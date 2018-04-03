Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Stake Boosted by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,125 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Services Group makes up 0.9% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Healthcare Services Group worth $41,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 2,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 2,000 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dino D. Ottaviano sold 1,500 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $67,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $3,203.56, a PE ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $499.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.37 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.87%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCSG. Robert W. Baird downgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

