Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) is Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its holdings in Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,496,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,723 shares during the quarter. Hologic makes up 1.4% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Hologic worth $63,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Hologic by 115.8% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

HOLX opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10,331.13, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $791.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.80 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 34.53%. Hologic’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs cut Hologic from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.80 per share, for a total transaction of $504,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Allison P. Bebo sold 7,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $271,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products with an emphasis on women’s health. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The diagnostics products include Aptima family of assays, ThinPrep system, the Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test and Procleix blood screening assays.

