Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its holdings in Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,650 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the quarter. Red Hat Software makes up 1.1% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Red Hat Software worth $51,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Red Hat Software during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Red Hat Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Red Hat Software stock opened at $144.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26,463.91, a PE ratio of 62.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. Red Hat Software has a 52 week low of $84.16 and a 52 week high of $167.36.

Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 26th. The open-source software company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Red Hat Software had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Red Hat Software will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $173,943.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Kaiser sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,014,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,686 shares of company stock worth $1,873,342. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RHT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Red Hat Software from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Stephens increased their target price on Red Hat Software from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Red Hat Software in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Red Hat Software from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray increased their price target on Red Hat Software to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Hat Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.13.

Red Hat Software Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

