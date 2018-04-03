Sei Investments Co. Has $29.61 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 52,392 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $29,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 20,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 125,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $5,067,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $737,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,964.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 127,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 121,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $437,591.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robin L. Washington sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $401,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,282.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 376,934 shares of company stock valued at $30,190,101. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,487,385. The company has a market cap of $98,297.25, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.29% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Maxim Group set a $94.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.61.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

