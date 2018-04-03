California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Select Income REIT worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Select Income REIT by 9.4% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Select Income REIT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 100,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Select Income REIT by 1.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 208,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Select Income REIT by 8.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Select Income REIT by 17.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. 49.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.15. 471,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,673. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Select Income REIT has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,743.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.30). Select Income REIT had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Select Income REIT will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Select Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Select Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $25.00 target price on shares of Select Income REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Select Income REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

Select Income REIT Company Profile

Select Income REIT is a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership of properties that include buildings and leased industrial lands that are primarily net leased to single tenants. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 121 properties (362 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements) with approximately 44.8 million rentable square feet.

