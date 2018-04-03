Selecta Biosciences (SELB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, March 15th.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Selecta Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of SELB traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 189,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,453. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.74, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of -3.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Selecta Biosciences had a negative net margin of 31,556.04% and a negative return on equity of 110.64%. sell-side analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. now owns 1,924,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,876,000 after purchasing an additional 296,624 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,162,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,212,000 after acquiring an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 41,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 352.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 222,152 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company using its synthetic vaccine particle (SVP) technology to discover and develop targeted therapies that are designed to modulate the immune system to treat rare and serious diseases. The Company is engaged in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases.

