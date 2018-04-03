Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stake Lifted by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,631,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,205,919,000 after buying an additional 475,879 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 14.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,467,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,308,797,000 after buying an additional 1,474,282 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,398,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,278,000 after purchasing an additional 796,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,424,000 after purchasing an additional 85,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,559,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,662,000 after purchasing an additional 199,223 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded Sempra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $121.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $110.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28,397.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.49. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $100.63 and a 52-week high of $122.97.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.05%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

