Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Upgraded to Buy by Summit Insights

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 15th.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMTC. BidaskClub downgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BWS Financial set a $49.00 price target on Semtech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray started coverage on Semtech in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.44.

Get Semtech alerts:

SMTC traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.85. 649,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,072. The company has a market capitalization of $2,597.65, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.65. Semtech has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $41.95.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.49 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $83,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,905 shares in the company, valued at $551,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,313 shares of company stock worth $5,537,073. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Semtech by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,339,000 after buying an additional 92,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Upgraded to Buy by Summit Insights” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/semtech-smtc-stock-rating-upgraded-by-summit-insights-updated-updated.html.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.