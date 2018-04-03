Sensata Technologies Holding (ST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $861.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sensata Technologies Holding (NYSE:ST) to report sales of $861.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $860.31 million to $862.20 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $807.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year sales of $861.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.65 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $840.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.31 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.35%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on ST shares. SunTrust Banks lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Jeffrey J. Cote sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $204,042.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Skba Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the third quarter valued at $201,000. BB&T Corp bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the third quarter valued at $249,000.

Shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $52.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,167.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.94. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $38.71 and a 1-year high of $57.40.

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. is an industrial technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and controls. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. It produces a range of sensors and controls for applications, such as pressure sensors in automotive systems, thermal circuit breakers in aircraft, and bimetal current and temperature control devices.

