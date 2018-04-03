Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Stock Price

News articles about Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sensata Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 46.2078385057095 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

ST stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.80. 826,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,924. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $8,884.27, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.71 and a 1 year high of $57.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $840.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.31 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.35%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ST. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey J. Cote sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $204,042.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. is an industrial technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and controls. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. It produces a range of sensors and controls for applications, such as pressure sensors in automotive systems, thermal circuit breakers in aircraft, and bimetal current and temperature control devices.

