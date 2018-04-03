Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) Receives $19.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCRB. BidaskClub cut Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,625,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,483,000 after acquiring an additional 732,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 911,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 298,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 106,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 34,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 84,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCRB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. 38,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,193. The stock has a market cap of $298.36, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.46% and a negative net margin of 278.44%. sell-side analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc is a microbiome therapeutics platform company. The Company is engaged in developing a class of biological drugs, which is referred as Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics. The Company’s drugs are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The Company is focused on implementing its microbiome therapeutics platform to develop Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome.

