Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) have trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Seres Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.8182882489093 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $6.91. 183,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,488. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.36, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.46% and a negative net margin of 278.44%. research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc is a microbiome therapeutics platform company. The Company is engaged in developing a class of biological drugs, which is referred as Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics. The Company’s drugs are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The Company is focused on implementing its microbiome therapeutics platform to develop Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome.

