ServiceNow (NOW) Director Frank Slootman Sells 100,000 Shares

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.25, for a total value of $16,125,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,456,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 1st, Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.19, for a total value of $16,019,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Frank Slootman sold 5,442 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $853,904.22.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Frank Slootman sold 31,716 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $4,667,960.88.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $14,627,000.00.

NOW traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,817,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,099. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $84.03 and a 52-week high of $176.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28,904.11, a PE ratio of -154.07, a P/E/G ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 23.78% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $546.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ServiceNow to $180.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on ServiceNow from $165.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, March 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on ServiceNow to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.93.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5,263.2% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

