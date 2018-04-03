Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Severfield (LON:SFR) in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 100 ($1.38) price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 91 ($1.26) price objective on shares of Severfield in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Severfield alerts:

Shares of SFR stock opened at GBX 73.40 ($1.01) on Tuesday. Severfield has a 1-year low of GBX 59 ($0.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 88 ($1.22).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Severfield (LON:SFR)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/severfields-sfr-buy-rating-reiterated-at-peel-hunt-updated.html.

About Severfield

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the design, manufacturing and fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It also manufactures metal decking products; and steel beams, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

Receive News & Ratings for Severfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.