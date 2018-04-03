ShadowCash (CRYPTO:SDC) Market Cap Tops $1.57 Million

ShadowCash (CURRENCY:SDC) traded 131.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 27th. One ShadowCash coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00003170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, ShadowCash has traded up 71.3% against the dollar. ShadowCash has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $5.00 worth of ShadowCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ShadowCash Profile

ShadowCash (CRYPTO:SDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. ShadowCash’s total supply is 6,695,133 coins. The Reddit community for ShadowCash is /r/shadowcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ShadowCash’s official website is shadowproject.io. ShadowCash’s official message board is talk.shadowproject.io. ShadowCash’s official Twitter account is @SDCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Specification – Block Time: 60 seconds – Difficulty Re-target: every block – Nominal Stake Interest: 2% annually – Min Transaction Fee: 0.0001 SDC – Confirmations: 10 – Maturity: 500 – Min Stake Age: 8 hours – no max age – P2P Port: 51737 – RPC Port: 51736 “

Buying and Selling ShadowCash

ShadowCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy ShadowCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShadowCash must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShadowCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

