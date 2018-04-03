Sharkey Howes & Javer Purchases 35,875 Shares of SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate(ETF) (RWO)

Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its position in shares of SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate(ETF) (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,875 shares during the quarter. SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate(ETF) comprises about 2.6% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate(ETF) worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate(ETF) during the third quarter valued at about $397,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate(ETF) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate(ETF) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Waldron LP increased its holdings in SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate(ETF) by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Waldron LP now owns 43,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 24,011 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate(ETF) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 24,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estat has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $49.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a $0.2404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate(ETF) Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

