Sharkey Howes & Javer Trims Position in Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its position in shares of Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,083 shares during the period. Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 18.2% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned 0.21% of Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $31,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,454,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $735,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,020,000.

RSP stock opened at $97.30 on Tuesday. Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $107.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4285 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

