Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 952 Shares of Schwab U S Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sharkey Howes & Javer reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U S Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Schwab U S Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab U S Broad Market ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Wealthfront Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U S Broad Market ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 7,244,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,406,000 after acquiring an additional 229,589 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U S Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 2,545,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,227,000 after acquiring an additional 30,343 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U S Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,356,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U S Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,128,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,842,000 after acquiring an additional 40,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U S Broad Market ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 750,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,411,000 after acquiring an additional 186,499 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U S Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. Schwab U S Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $56.22 and a 52-week high of $69.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.267 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 952 Shares of Schwab U S Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/sharkey-howes-javer-sells-952-shares-of-schwab-u-s-broad-market-etf-schb-updated-updated.html.

Schwab U S Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U S Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U S Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.