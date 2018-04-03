Sharprock Resources Inc (BCX) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Sharprock Resources Inc (NYSE:BCX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0516 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th.

Sharprock Resources has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:BCX traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $8.88. 240,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,972. Sharprock Resources has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Sharprock Resources Company Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It will seek to achieve its investment objectives, under normal market conditions, by investing at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

