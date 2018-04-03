Shekel Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,784.00 (JEW)

Shekel (CURRENCY:JEW) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Shekel has a total market cap of $918,380.00 and approximately $2,784.00 worth of Shekel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shekel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, Shekel has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shekel alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003119 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00722965 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00183024 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00038775 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00030971 BTC.

About Shekel

Shekel’s total supply is 89,196,883 coins. The official website for Shekel is shekel.io. Shekel’s official Twitter account is @shekel_coin.

Shekel Coin Trading

Shekel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is not possible to buy Shekel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shekel must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shekel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Shekel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shekel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.