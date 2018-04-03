Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Earns News Impact Score of 0.17

News stories about Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sherwin-Williams earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.5252016315005 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $11.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $393.02. The stock had a trading volume of 735,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $306.39 and a 12-month high of $435.15. The stock has a market cap of $36,856.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.59% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 24.11%.

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $486.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.33.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $306,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

