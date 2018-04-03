SHIELD (XSH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $34,236.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. SHIELD has a market cap of $12.07 million and $34,236.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,453.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.00 or 0.05597190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $710.45 or 0.09581860 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.32 or 0.01797580 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.61 or 0.02542980 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00204159 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00080620 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00626843 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 481,728,565 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. SHIELD’s official website is shieldcurrency.com. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@SHIELDcurrency. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is not currently possible to purchase SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

