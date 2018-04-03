Comparing Shinhan Financial Group (SHG) & Westfield Financial (WNEB)

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE: SHG) and Westfield Financial (NASDAQ:WNEB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Westfield Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Shinhan Financial Group does not pay a dividend. Westfield Financial pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Westfield Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Westfield Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and Westfield Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shinhan Financial Group $17.19 billion 1.15 $2.63 billion $9.87 4.21 Westfield Financial $82.54 million 3.94 $12.32 million $0.50 21.50

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Westfield Financial. Shinhan Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westfield Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westfield Financial has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and Westfield Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shinhan Financial Group 16.99% 8.63% 0.68% Westfield Financial 14.93% 6.00% 0.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and Westfield Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shinhan Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Westfield Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25

Westfield Financial has a consensus target price of $11.83, suggesting a potential upside of 10.08%. Given Westfield Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Westfield Financial is more favorable than Shinhan Financial Group.

Summary

Westfield Financial beats Shinhan Financial Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others segments. Its retail banking services include mortgage and home equity, and retail lending products; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts, and electronic banking and automatic teller machine (ATM) services; and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting, and securitization; derivative services, including securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets comprising foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company provides trust account management, credit card, securities brokerage, life insurance, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a network of 871 service centers; 6,727 ATMs; 7 cash dispensers; and 24 digital kiosks. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Westfield Financial Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides community banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, and interest bearing checking accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial loans comprising business installment loans, vehicle and equipment financing, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; commercial real estate loans to finance the purchase of apartment buildings, business properties, and multi-family investment properties; construction loans to the developers of commercial and residential properties; residential real estate loans and originations; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides complementary commercial products and services consisting of commercial deposit accounts, cash management services, Internet banking, sweep accounts, ATM network, and night deposit services; and invests in government-sponsored enterprise debt securities and municipal bonds. It operates a network of 21 banking offices located in Agawam, Chicopee, Feeding Hills, East Longmeadow, Holyoke, Ludlow, South Hadley, Southwick, Springfield, Ware, West Springfield, and Westfield, Massachusetts, Granby and Enfield, and Connecticut. The company was formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Western New England Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts.

