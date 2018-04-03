Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Shire (LON:SHP)

Shire (LON:SHP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($56.15) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SHP. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Shire from GBX 8,000 ($112.30) to GBX 7,500 ($105.28) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($80.01) price target on shares of Shire in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($65.97) target price on shares of Shire in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($51.24) target price on shares of Shire in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,650 ($65.27).

LON:SHP remained flat at $GBX 3,570.50 ($50.12) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Shire has a 12-month low of GBX 2,940.50 ($41.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,021 ($70.48).

About Shire

Shire plc is a biotech company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions. The Company’s segment is engaged in research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines. It focuses its development resources on projects in various therapeutic areas (TAs), including Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Hematology, Oncology, Immunology, Gastrointestinal (GI)/Metabolic/Endocrinology Diseases.

