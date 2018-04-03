Contrasting Church & Dwight (CHD) & Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)

Shiseido (OTCMKTS: SSDOY) and Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Shiseido has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Church & Dwight has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Church & Dwight pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Shiseido does not pay a dividend. Church & Dwight pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Church & Dwight has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Shiseido and Church & Dwight, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shiseido 0 0 0 0 N/A Church & Dwight 4 6 5 0 2.07

Church & Dwight has a consensus target price of $51.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.85%. Given Church & Dwight’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Church & Dwight is more favorable than Shiseido.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Shiseido shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Church & Dwight shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Church & Dwight shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shiseido and Church & Dwight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shiseido 2.18% 15.66% 6.89% Church & Dwight 19.69% 24.95% 9.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shiseido and Church & Dwight’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shiseido $8.97 billion 2.96 $202.92 million $1.44 46.06 Church & Dwight $3.78 billion 3.21 $743.40 million $1.94 25.64

Church & Dwight has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shiseido. Church & Dwight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shiseido, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Church & Dwight beats Shiseido on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited is engaged in the business of the production and sale of cosmetics. The Company operates through two segments: Japan Business and Global Business. The Company’s Japan Business segment includes the Japan business, which includes the production and sale of cosmetics, cosmetics accessories and toiletries, and the healthcare business, which includes the production and sale of health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs. The Japan Business segment is also engaged in the production and sale of non-Shiseido-brand products and mail-order products, and other businesses. The Company’s Global Business segment covers the overseas cosmetics business, which includes the production and sale of cosmetics, cosmetics accessories and toiletries, and the domestic and overseas professional business, which includes the production and sale of beauty salon products and other businesses. In addition, the Company is involved in the restaurant business.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand. The company also provides specialty products, including animal productivity products, such as MEGALAC rumen bypass fat, a supplement, which enables cows to maintain energy levels during the period of high milk production; BIO-CHLOR and FERMENTEN, which are designed to help reduce health issues associated with calving, as well as provides needed protein; and CELMANAX refined functional carbohydrate, a yeast based prebiotic. In addition, it offers sodium bicarbonate for use in industrial markets; and cleaning and deodorizing products for use in office buildings, hotels, restaurants, and other facilities. The company sells its consumer products through supermarkets, mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstores, convenience stores, home stores, dollar and pet stores, and other specialty stores, as well as through Websites; and specialty products to industrial customers and livestock producers through distributors. The company was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

