Siemens (FRA:SIE) received a €117.00 ($144.44) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SIE. Barclays set a €110.00 ($135.80) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Societe Generale set a €135.00 ($166.67) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Nord/LB set a €125.00 ($154.32) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Independent Research set a €124.00 ($153.09) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a €123.00 ($151.85) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €129.50 ($159.88).

Get Siemens alerts:

FRA SIE opened at €103.52 ($127.80) on Tuesday. Siemens has a twelve month low of €101.40 ($125.19) and a twelve month high of €133.39 ($164.68).

WARNING: “Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€117.00” Price Target for Siemens (FRA:SIE)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/siemens-sie-given-a-117-00-price-target-at-deutsche-bank-updated.html.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators for gas or steam power plants, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation, and oil and gas production and transportation.

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.