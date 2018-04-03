Siemens (SIEGY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SIEGY. Barclays lowered shares of Siemens from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Siemens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Siemens from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Siemens from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

SIEGY stock opened at $62.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Siemens has a 1 year low of $61.98 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $108,664.00, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. Siemens had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.69 billion. equities analysts forecast that Siemens will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Siemens

Siemens AG is a Germany-based technology company with activities in the fields of electrification, automation and digitalization. It is also a supplier of systems for power generation and transmission, as well as medical diagnosis. It operates through nine segments: Power and Gas; Wind Power and Renewables; Energy Management; Building Technologies; Mobility; Digital Factory; Process Industries and Drives; Healthineers, and Financial Services.

