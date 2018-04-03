Sientra (SIEN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sientra earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 47.1899164149861 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern's analysis:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sientra presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

SIEN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 33,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,840. Sientra has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $189.76, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of -1.06.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 107.35% and a negative net margin of 175.22%. The company had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Sientra’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Sientra will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc is a medical aesthetics company. The Company’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures, which it offers in over 190 variations of shapes, sizes and textures. The Company sells its breast implants and breast tissue expanders, or breast products to plastic surgeons.

