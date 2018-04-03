Sierra Oncology (SRRA) Trading Up 7.6%

Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) shares were up 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 850,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 609,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a market cap of $147.79, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.38.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 17,161 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc, formerly ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage drug development company. The Company’s lead drug candidate, SRA737, is orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1 (Chk1), a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) Damage Response (DDR) network.

