Sierra Oncology (SRRA) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd.

Sierra Oncology stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.79, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.38. Sierra Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.09.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,814 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,438,000. AWH Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,555,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, formerly ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage drug development company. The Company’s lead drug candidate, SRA737, is orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1 (Chk1), a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) Damage Response (DDR) network.

