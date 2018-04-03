Buckingham Research Reiterates Neutral Rating for Signet Jewelers (SIG)

Buckingham Research reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) in a research report report published on Thursday, March 15th. Buckingham Research currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $57.00.

SIG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.91.

SIG stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.08. 2,570,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2,331.08, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $35.70 and a 12-month high of $77.94.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 20.34%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

In other news, insider Oded Edelman purchased 90,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.31 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,913.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,438.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monroe Bank & Trust MI purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands.

