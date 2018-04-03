Silgan (SLGN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Vertical Research raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

NASDAQ:SLGN traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $27.34. The stock had a trading volume of 490,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3,074.23, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.48. Silgan has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $995.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.24 million. Silgan had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. equities analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director D Greg Horrigan sold 355,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $9,969,711.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $435,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 468,655 shares of company stock worth $13,206,189 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,870,000 after acquiring an additional 45,343 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Silgan by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,788,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after acquiring an additional 90,428 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,768,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,979,000 after acquiring an additional 323,252 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Silgan by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,716,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,515,000 after acquiring an additional 81,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,409,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,438,000 after acquiring an additional 549,657 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. The Company operates in three business segments: metal containers, closures and plastic containers. Its metal container segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food and general line products.

