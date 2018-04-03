Simon C. Bird Sells 2,000,000 Shares of dotmailer (LON:DOTD) Stock

dotmailer (LON:DOTD) insider Simon C. Bird sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.09), for a total transaction of £1,560,000 ($2,189,781.02).

DOTD remained flat at $GBX 84.50 ($1.19) during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.83 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,816.67. dotmailer has a 12-month low of GBX 64 ($0.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 106 ($1.49).

Several research firms have recently commented on DOTD. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.61) target price on shares of dotmailer in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. N+1 Singer reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of dotmailer in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

dotmailer Company Profile

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service and managed services to digital marketing professionals in the United Kingdom. The company offers dotMailer, an email and cross-channel marketing automation platform that enables marketers to create, send, and automate marketing campaigns.

