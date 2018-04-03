Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $20,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 69.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 822.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG opened at $153.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $49,443.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $147.28 and a 52 week high of $176.17.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 44.93% and a net margin of 35.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.45.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/simon-property-group-inc-spg-position-reduced-by-raymond-james-associates-updated-updated.html.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.