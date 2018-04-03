Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SMPL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ SMPL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 213,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,615. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $16.01.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $106.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.70 million. equities analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery purchased 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,353,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,341,000 after buying an additional 378,292 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,342,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 874,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after buying an additional 31,643 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,483,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. The company markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Endulge, and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names.

