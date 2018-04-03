Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Simulations Plus earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 43.8051073558276 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $255.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09 and a beta of -0.56. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $17.45.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 million. equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Simulations Plus news, Chairman Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $268,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,466,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,481,572.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

