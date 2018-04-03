Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Share Price

Media headlines about SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SINA earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.4444389031831 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:SINA traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,257. SINA has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $124.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $7,456.83, a PE ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 1.14.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. SINA had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $503.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. SINA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that SINA will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SINA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of SINA in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase upped their price objective on shares of SINA from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of SINA from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SINA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, entertainment, and education; and education, digital, fashion, eLadies, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

