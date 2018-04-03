Sinopec (SNP) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $90.93

Sinopec (NYSE:SNP) hit a new 52-week high and low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $90.93 and last traded at $90.73, with a volume of 143798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.62.

SNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Sinopec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinopec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Sinopec in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Sinopec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sinopec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Get Sinopec alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $107,123.80, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be issued a $4.568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. Sinopec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sinopec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinopec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Sinopec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sinopec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sinopec (SNP) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $90.93” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/sinopec-snp-sets-new-1-year-high-and-low-at-90-93.html.

About Sinopec

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation is a China-based energy and chemical company. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Development segment, Refining segment, Marketing and Distribution segment, Chemicals segment, and Corporate and Others segment. Exploration and Development segment explores and develops oil fields, as well as produces crude oil and natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.